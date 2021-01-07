Sorry! This article is in Italian. You can see an automatic translation This article is in Italian. You can see an automatic translation with Google Translate

Fr. Frank Pavone to receive A Life for Life award on January 25, 2021

During the event, all the interventions will be in English.

The Faculty of Bioethics of the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum will grant the Una vita per la vita (A Life for Life) award to Fr. Frank Pavone in recognition of his decades of service in the promotion of a culture of life on January 25, 2021 at 17:00 Rome time. The Una vita per la vita award is given to individuals who have distinguished themselves through research or work in the field of bioethics or in the promotion of respect for human life. Past recipients include William E. May, Luke Gormally, and Flora Gualdani.

Registration for the Zoom event can be found here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7316100204480/WN_Kfpik2KLSVa3Ng1YvAO4-A.

The even will highlight Fr. Pavone’s role as founder and Director of the Priests for Life organization. In addition, it will recognize his activism in speaking in defense of the unborn. Pavone has served as Pastoral Director of Rachel’s Vineyard, which offers spiritual healing to women who have pursued abortions and to husbands affected by their wife’s decision. Moreover, he is Pastoral Director of the Silent No More campaign, which has given a needed platform to women to express their regret over abortion.

As part of the ceremony, the Associazinoe Sant’Elena Imperatrice has committed to financial prize to recognize and support Pavone’s mission.

Introduction-17:00 Fr. Gonzalo Miranda, Dean of the Faculty of Bioethics

Laudatio-17:05 Fr. Michael Baggot, Assistant Professor of the Faculty of Bioethics

Testimony 1-17:25 Dr. Theresa Burke, Pastoral Associate of Priests for Life and Founder of Rachel’s Vineyard

Testimony 2-17:40 Janet Morana, Executive Director of Priests for Life and Co-Founder of Silent No More

Award acceptance speech-18:00 Fr. Frank Pavone, National Director, Priests for Life and Missionaries of the Gospel of Life; President, National Pro-life Religious Council; Pastoral Director, Rachel’s Vineyard

The award ceremony will last approximately one and half hours and will take place during the week before the United States January 29th March for Life.

FRANK PAVONE is one of the most prominent pro-life leaders in the world. Originally from New York, he was ordained in 1988 by Cardinal John O’Connor, and since 1993 has served full-time in pro-life leadership with his bishop’s permission. He is the National Director of Priests for Life, the largest pro-life ministry in the Catholic Church. He is also the President of the National Pro-life Religious Council, and the National Pastoral Director of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign and of Rachel’s Vineyard, the world’s largest ministry of healing after abortion. He travels throughout the country, to an average of four states every week, preaching and teaching against abortion. He produces programs regularly for religious and secular radio and television networks. He was asked by Mother Teresa to speak in India on the life issues, and has addressed the pro-life caucus of the United States House of Representatives. The Vatican appointed him to the Pontifical Academy for Life as an academic from 2010 to 2015. He was present at the bedside of Terri Schiavo as she was dying and was an outspoken advocate for her life. He was invited by members of the Class of 2009 at Notre Dame to lead an alternate commencement ceremony for those students who refused to attend the ceremony in which President Obama was honored. Fr. Frank was invited by members of Congress to preach at the prayer service they had in the Capitol just prior to the vote on health care reform. He received the “Proudly Pro-life Award” by the National Right to Life Committee, and numerous other pro-life awards and honorary doctorates. He is the author of four books, Ending Abortion, Not Just Fighting It; Pro-life Reflections for Every Day; Abolishing Abortion, and Proclaiming the Message of Life. Norma McCorvey, the “Jane Roe” of the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade abortion decision, called Fr. Frank “the catalyst that brought me into the Catholic Church.”